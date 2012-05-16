SPOTTED: One Of The Greatest Porsches Of All Time

For a brief time in the late 1980s, the Porsche 959 was the fastest car in the world. With a 2.85 liter flat-six engine that produced 450 horsepower, the uber-Porsche could power to a top speed of 197 MPH.



It also looked great. It looked much like a lower, wider, and more aggressive version of the 911.

Our friend Alessandro Prest saw this 959 near his office building in Lugano, Switzerland. This also continues to prove what we said last week: There are a ton of great cars all over the neutral nation.

If you are buying a 959 today, you’ll be lucky to find one for under $500,000.

Photo: Courtesy Alessandro Priest

