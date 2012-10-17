SPOTTED: A McLaren MP4-12C With A Ferrari 430 Scuderia Spider 16M

Alex Davies

Red and yellow may be the most popular colours for flashy cars, but these rides prove that black and white are great looks as well.

The Batman-worthy black McLaren MP4-12C was spotted in Miami, parked next to a white Ferrari 430 Scuderia Spider 16M. The photo was posted on ExoticSpotter.com, which shared it with us.

