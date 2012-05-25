SPOTTED: Lexus' Amazing Supercar Is At Home In Manhattan

The Lexus LF-A defies all logic.



It isn’t more powerful than many of it’s competitors and it doesn’t perform better. And with a base price of $375,000, it is more expensive.

The LF-A is an exercise in bespoke manufacturing. Toyota built every part of the car in house; they even went so far as to make their own circular loom for the carbon fibre construction. That’s what makes it so desirable.

Our friend Ian saw this LF-A on Broadway and 55th Street in Manhattan. We think it looks pretty cool.

Photo: Courtesy Ian

