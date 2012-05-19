SPOTTED: Lamborghini's Street Legal Lightweight

The Lamborghini Gallardo is one of our favourite supercars.



There are many different versions of the car, but our choice would be the LP570-4 Superleggera. Superleggera is Italian for “Super Lightweight.” It is 154 pounds lighter than the standard car and has 10 more horsepower.

That’s enough for us.

Our friend David Tulchinsky saw this Superleggera in Washington, DC near Woodley Park. We love the colour scheme of this car; it looks awesome.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy David Tulchinsky

Check out the last Photo of the Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.