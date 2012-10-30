SPOTTED: An Aventador On A Sunny Day In Miami

Alex Davies

On a day when all the news focuses on the hurricane ravaging the East Coast, it’s nice to see a photo of a gorgeous car on a sunny day.

This black Lamborghini Aventador was spotted parked amid palm trees in Miami earlier this month. The photo was posted to www.ExoticSpotter.com, which shared it with us.

lamborghini aventador miami spotted

Photo: www.ExoticSpotter.com

