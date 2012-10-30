SPOTTED: An Aventador On A Sunny Day In Miami

On a day when all the news focuses on the hurricane ravaging the East Coast, it’s nice to see a photo of a gorgeous car on a sunny day.



This black Lamborghini Aventador was spotted parked amid palm trees in Miami earlier this month. The photo was posted to www.ExoticSpotter.com, which shared it with us.

Photo: www.ExoticSpotter.com

SEE MORE: What It’s Like To Be A Member Of New York’s Incredible Classic Car Club

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.