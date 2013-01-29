SPOTTED: Justin Bieber With His 'Homies' In An Airbnb Mansion

Spotted:



Justin Bieber and two “homies,” Tracksby founder Mazy Kazerooni and recording artist Brandon “Bei Maejor” Green, hanging out in an “Airbnb mansion.”

Airbnb is the peer-to-peer room rental site with a multi-billion-dollar valuation.

The Instagram photo was retweeted by Airbnb’s CEO and co-founder, Brian Chesky.

Here’s a bigger image, from Instagram (Click to enlarge):

Photo: Instagram via Mazy

