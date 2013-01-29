SPOTTED: Justin Bieber With His 'Homies' In An Airbnb Mansion

Spotted:
Justin Bieber and two “homies,” Tracksby founder Mazy Kazerooni and recording artist Brandon “Bei Maejor” Green, hanging out in an “Airbnb mansion.”
Airbnb is the peer-to-peer room rental site with a multi-billion-dollar valuation.
The Instagram photo was retweeted by Airbnb’s CEO and co-founder, Brian Chesky.
With the homies @justinbieber & @maejorali at the @airbnb mansion – instagr.am/p/VCn9TYjQeb/ twitter.com/Mazy/status/29…
— Mazy Kazerooni (@Mazy) January 28, 2013
Here’s a bigger image, from Instagram (Click to enlarge):
Photo: Instagram via Mazy
