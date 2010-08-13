Spotted: JetBlue CFO Stepping In To Perform Flight Attendant Duties This Morning

New York Magazine’s Daily Intel blog reports that JetBlue CFO Ed Barnes was spotted on a flight from New York to Long Beach this morning.



But Barnes did more than just take a seat — according to one flier, he chatted up passengers, handed out free tickets, and even performed a few standard flight attendant duties.

From Daily Intel:

Our tipster first noticed that the working flight attendant “was unusually perky.” “I was like, ‘Wow, they’re really overcompensating, aren’t they,” says our source. But then the crew member announced that there were some “special guests” onboard — Barnes and a company VP, Robin Hayes, who got up and thanked passengers for flying JetBlue.

In the middle of the flight, Hayes played a game with passengers, asking them to guess how much it cost to fuel a cross-country flight, and gave two free round-trip tickets to the passengers who came closest to guessing the right number (just over $10,000). Meanwhile, Barnes took one of the most challenging of the flight attendant’s duties upon himself: He gathered trash.

Was this just a PR stunt to combat all the media hysteria over disgruntled employee Steven Slater? JetBlue attests that it wasn’t. One company spokesman told Daily Intel that JetBlue executives fly all the time, and they always help with cleaning up the plane.

He said, “It probably got attention because of what happened this week.”

