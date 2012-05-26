SPOTTED: James Bond Is Definitely Ready For The Monaco Grand Prix

Each year, the streets of Monaco transform from a place for the wealthy to show off their supercars to a race track for the world’s most popular form of motorsports.



This weekend, the Monaco Grand Prix will be run for the 70th time on the streets of the principality. And it seems like a British legend has made it to the track for the race.

Our good friend Alex saw this Aston Martin DB5 just before the race weekend. Without a doubt, this is one of the most legendary and beautiful cars of all time. And just next to it appears to be something just as special.

We can’t be completely sure, but it looks just like the rear of a Jaguar D-Type. Hopefully we’ll get to see more of what Monaco has to offer as the Grand Prix weekend wears on.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Alex

