SPOTTED: Someone Took This Italian Sports Car To A Cheap Motel

Any top notch Italian sports car deserves to be parked by a valet at a swanky hotel. So it’s unclear why someone decided to leave their Iso Grifo in front of this Monterey, California motel. Also unclear is why they did not take the time to give it a good cleaning.



The Iso Grifo was produced in the 1960s and early 1970s. This photo was posted on ExoticSpotter.com.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: www.ExoticSpotter.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.