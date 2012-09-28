SPOTTED: A Hot Pink Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG In Shanghai

Most Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG owners go with conventional colour choices: red, black, grey, the occasional white. Not the case for this Chinese driver, who proudly parked their hot pink model on the streets of Shanghai.



This luxury ride was posted on Car News China, which shared the photo with us.

Photo: Car News China

