SPOTTED: Here Is A Ford Pinto That Hasn't Burst Into Flames

The Ford Pinto, much like the Chevrolet Corvair, has gotten a bad rap over the years.



A few cases of cars being rear-ended and bursting into flames has put a cloud over what was a pretty neat little car.

Thankfully, some people are still out driving them. Our friend Jack Lind saw this cool green one in Monmouth, NJ down near the shore.

In a way, the Pinto was Ford’s Gremlin: It wasn’t particularly attractive, quick, or good, but it had a committed cult following that continues until today.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you spotted it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Jack Lind

Now take a peek at yesterday’s Photo of the Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.