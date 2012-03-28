SPOTTED: Here Is A Fisker Karma That Isn't Broken Down

Fisker and its only car, the Karma, have recently come under fire for unreliability and missing production goals.



However, even with all those issues, it appears the company managed to sell at least one car.

Our good friend, Mark Mullen, spotted this Fisker Karma outside Facebook’s new HQ in Menlo Park, CA. No matter how unreliable it is, you have to admit that the Karma looks fantastic.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Mark Mullen

Take a look at yesterday’s Photo of the Day >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.