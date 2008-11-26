Spotted: Hank Paulson Flying First Class From LA To D.C.

We don’t know what our outgoing Treasury Secretary was doing in L.A. (answers? suggestions? leave ’em in the comments or send me an email: [email protected]), but Hank Paulson was spotted flying back to Washington in first class on an American Airlines red eye.



(Sadly the picture to the right is an old AP one. Boo on the paparazzi for not getting shots of him taking off his shoes in the security line at LAX.)



In Hank’s defence, that’s a hella long flight, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he upgraded for the extra leg room. Plus, it’s not like he can take an aspirin if he gets a headache.

Nonetheless, just last week Rahm Emanuel was seen flying coach from Chicago to D.C. A sign of the Obama administration’s fiscal responsibility?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.