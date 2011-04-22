SPOTTED: Google's Marissa Mayer Dining With Foursquare's Dennis Crowley

This is not an actual photo of Crowley and Mayer. They don’t serve pasta at sushi restaurants, duh.

Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley and Google local boss Marissa Mayer were spotted eating dinner together at Japanese restaurant Ozumo in San Francisco Tuesday night.At least, our source says he’s “95 per cent” sure it was them.



Anyway, if that was Crowley and Mayer munching on some sashimi, we wouldn’t be surprised at all if the pair were talking acquisition.

Foursquare is in money-raising mode right now, and the last time Crowley went looking for funds he found himself in acquisition talks with Yahoo and Facebook.

Everyone thinks Crowley won’t sell to Google because he sold his first company, Dodgeball, to Google and Google killed it a couple years later.

That’s wrong.

Crowley had to sell Dodgeball back then because he couldn’t find venture capital. These days, Crowley knows that Google is one of the few companies out there that would write a $500 million to $1 billion check.

No grudge is worth that much money.

Also, we imagine Crowley is paying attention to how Google looks under new CEO Larry Page – who seems hellbent on letting entrepreneurs run their own businesses under the Google umbrella.

For its part, Google would buy Foursquare because it checks the boxes on several of its recent obsessions: social, local, and deals. Remember, in the past couple years, Google tried to spend billions on Groupon, Yelp, and Twitter.

