SPOTTED: A Sparkling Fisker Karma In LA's Little Tokyo

Reader Charlie H. came across this sparkling Fisker Karma on the streets of Little Tokyo in downtown Los Angeles.



The luxury plug-in hybrid gets 47.3 mpg by Fisker’s most recent count. The 2012 model starts at $102,000.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: Charlie H.

