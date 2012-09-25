SPOTTED: A Sparkling Fisker Karma In LA's Little Tokyo

Alex Davies

Reader Charlie H. came across this sparkling Fisker Karma on the streets of Little Tokyo in downtown Los Angeles.

The luxury plug-in hybrid gets 47.3 mpg by Fisker’s most recent count. The 2012 model starts at $102,000.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

fisker karma

Photo: Charlie H.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.