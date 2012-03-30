SPOTTED: Ferraris And Golf Courses Are Not Normally Friends

Many contend that the last truly beautiful Ferrari was the F355 of the mid-1990s. The graceful, flowing lines and excellent proportions made for one of the prettiest cars of the last 20 years.



It was also the end of an era, as this was the last V8 Ferrari to feature pop-up headlamps.

Our friend David Tulchinsky saw this F355 GTS in Shenandoah, VA. While it looks like it fits in, we doubt the owner was playing golf.

Unless he didn’t bring a guest and put the clubs in the passenger seat.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy David Tulchinsky

Take a look at yesterday’s Photo of the Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.