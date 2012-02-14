SPOTTED: Even Maserati Owners Love Mardi Gras

While Maseratis may be common sights on the streets of New York or Milan, we imagine they are a much rarer find on the streets of the Big Easy.



But during the first weekend of Mardi Gras, our good friend David Staples spotted this GranTurismo at the Intercontinental New Orleans Hotel over the weekend.

This GranTurismo is definitely one of the more PG, family-friendly distractions present in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] along with where you spotted it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy David Staples

Take a peek at our last Photo of the Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.