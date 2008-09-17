Spotted: DreamWorks, Universal Execs Dining Together

A diner at Trattoria Amici in Beverly Hills Thursday night told Nikki Finke that he spotted DreamWorks bigwigs Steven Spielberg and Stacey Snider, Universal president Ron Meyer, and GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt enjoying a meal together at a corner table.



Apparently Immelt was in town for a general meeting with NBC. And, according to another one of Nikki’s tipsters: “[I]t felt like the right time to reconnect given everything that’s going on. It was a social dinner about nothing specific.”

Still this powwow adds further creedence to the belief that Spielberg and co. will set up shop at Universal if they can ever get that pesky Reliance deal closed. (90 days and counting; Monday’s financial apocalypse likely didn’t help.) Fortunately, a DreamWorks source tells Nikki that their focus is in the right place: “No one has had a conversation about the terms or the timing of a distribution deal yet. We’ve really just been focused on the Reliance deal.”

