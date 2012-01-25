SPOTTED: Danica Patrick Making A Beeline For Her Car In Las Vegas

Late last year we were at the fateful race in Las Vegas that claimed the life of two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Dan Wheldon.



But before the race, the scene was a bit more jovial. As at most races, the drivers could be found in the garages and around their trailers, signing autographs and chatting with fans.

Unsurprisingly, the driver with the most fans around the trailer was Danica Patrick. No matter what your thoughts are on her personality and talent, she transcends the track and brings new fans to motorsports.

After the public drivers meeting, we spotted Danica making a beeline to put on her race suit and get out on track. We tried to get her to stop, but it was obvious that she was not stopping for anything.

It was time to put on her game face before getting in an IndyCar for one last time; she did not need us distracting her for a picture.

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

