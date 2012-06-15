SPOTTED: This Ford Race Car Is One Of The Rarest And Wildest In The World

The 1960s were an era of experimentation, whether it was with drugs or cars. Carroll Shelby took a Ford V8 and stuck it in the AC Ace to create the Cobra, one of the most terrifying and legendary cars of the time. Dropping big engines into lightweight cars became a trend with hotrodders everywhere.



Our friend Jason Gavin over at Cool Fords recently saw this rarity from the same era: A 1964 Cooper Type 61 Shelby King Cobra. Six of these cars were built. Like the Cobra, they combine British style with big American power to create a unique race machine.

It only had around 270 horsepower, but it also weighed in the 1,300 pound range. That’s a killer combo to make a fast car.

Photo: Courtesy Cool Fords

