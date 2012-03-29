SPOTTED: Colonial Williamsburg Is Not A Natural Place For A Ferrari 458

Over the last few months, we have seen many Ferrari 458s. From parking garages in South Florida to outside Mexican restaurants in Northern NJ, it seems Ferrari’s latest car is everywhere.



But this one looks like it traveled back in time.

Our friend Derek Swanson spotted this Rosso Corsa 458 hanging out in Colonial Willamsburg, VA.

The modern Ferrari really stands out against the historic backdrop of this Virginia town. And that doesn’t make it look less awesome.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Derek Swanson

