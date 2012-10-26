SPOTTED: A Chrome Nissan 350Z In China

Nissan stopped making the 350Z back in 2009, but this one still looks good, thanks to a chrome finish. It’s not nearly as outrageous as the ‘Winning’ car from the Gumball 3000 or a half-chromed Bugatti Veyron, but it’s not too shabby, either.



It was spotted in Urumqi, in northern China near Mongolia, and posted on Car News China, which shared it with us.

Photo: Car News China

