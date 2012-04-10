SPOTTED: Bugatti Veyrons Seem To Be Everywhere

Although we have only seen one Bugatti Veyron in person, we see pictures of them all the time.



Supposedly, there are 300 of the coupes around the world, but the amount of pictures that have been submitted to us make us think our readers are just very lucky or the Veyron is actually more common than a Ford Focus.

Our good friend Alan Murphy, Jr. of Pioneer Linens saw this silver Veyron outside the ritzy Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, FL. It definitely fits in with the rest of the opulent surroundings.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Alan Murphy Jr.

