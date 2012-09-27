SPOTTED: The Bugatti Veyron 'Pur Sang' Looks Great Undressed

When you build a car as beautiful as a Veyron, there’s no reason to cover it up, even with a coat of paint. That was the thinking at the Bugatti headquarters in Molsheim, France, behind the 16.4 Veyron “Pur Sang”.



To show off its aluminium and carbon fibre body, the 2007 beauty has no colour coating.

This “Pur Sang” was spotted in Meuspath, Germany, and posted on ExoticSpotter.com.

Photo: www.ExoticSpotter.com

