SPOTTED: Someone Did Their Best To Ruin An Extremely Rare Aston Martin

There’s a reason most supercars are red, yellow, or silver: Those colours look good. So it’s a mystery as to why the owner of this Aston Martin One-77 went for a brown paint job.



As the name hints, Aston Martin made only 77 models, selling each for a cool $1.7 million. The fact that at least one has already been wrecked makes this all the more upsetting. Fortunately, the colour brown is not enough to make the One-77 actually look bad.

The car was spotted in central Beijing and posted on Car News China, which shared it with us.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: Car News China

