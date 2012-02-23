SPOTTED: Boca Raton Is The Perfect Place For An Aston Martin

Travis Okulski

As we have noted before, South Florida is supercar heaven.

Last weekend, our own Julie Zeveloff proved just that by stumbling on a nearby British car show as well as this lovely Aston Martin DB9 Volante at the Boca Beach Club.

Oh, she also saw Former President Clinton, but he wasn’t in a car.

The DB9 convertible is far more at home cruising along the beaches of South Florida than it would be 150 miles north pounding around Sebring International Raceway.

Aston Martin DB9 Volante Car

Photo: Julie Zeveloff / Business Insider

