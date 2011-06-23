SPOTTED: Apple COO Tim Cook At China Mobile Headquarters

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Apple COO Tim Cook was reportedly at China Mobile HQ, MicGadget reports

China Mobile has 600 million customers in China and has been clamoring for the iPhone, but its network isn’t compatible with the iPhone–yet? Or they could be talking about iPad. Or they could be talking about anything else, really.

In any case, here’s the photo of him walking into the lobby:

tim cook apple china mobile

Photo: MicGadget

