Spotted: Anderson Cooper Cruising Around The West Village (On Two Wheels)

Photo: image via socialitelife.celebuzz.com

Anderson Cooper appears to love riding mountain bikes with frequent male companion Ben Maisani.Last summer, these photographs (see right) emerged of the CNN anchor and Maisani, co-owner of a popular Manhattan gay bar, rolling their wheels through the streets of downtown New York. (Note the matching Fred Perry polos!)



Then they were spotted on an Easter morning Manhattan bike ride back in April.

And we hear they were out last night cruising around the West Village.

A tipster tells us she spotted the pair heading East on 9th Street around 7:30 yesterday evening.

About halfway between Sixth and Fifth Avenues, she said, they stopped and parked their rides on the left hand side of the street, right near Hotel Griffou, a celebrity-studded restaurant and bar that’s not too far from Cooper’s renovated former firehouse abode on West 3rd Street.

Apparently at least one other fan noticed Cooper while he was locking up his bike and approached him to say hello.

“I saw a shock of silver hair fly past me,” said our source. “When I got further up the street, sure enough, it was Anderson.”

But she added: “He should really wear a helmet!”

