SPOTTED: An Unbelievably Massive Rolls-Royce

Nobody has ever accused a Rolls-Royce of being small. In fact, they are some of the biggest cars on the road anywhere today.



But our friend Craig Lubman saw this stretched Phantom that puts other Rollers to shame.

This Phantom XXXL was on Second Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Typically, stretched Rolls-Royces and Bentleys are actually Lincoln Town Cars with different body panels. But as far as we can tell, this looks to be a legitimate Rolls-Royce.

If he drives by the BI offices, we’ll ask for a ride.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Craig Lubman

Check out the last Photo of the Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.