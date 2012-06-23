SPOTTED: An Incredibly Rare Porsche GT3 RS Roams Midtown Manhattan

A tipster sent us this great snapshot of a Porsche GT3 RS 4.0 on 47th St. and Fifth Avenue, right by the Diamond District.



The tipster, Tom Somerville, says of the car: “There were 600 made total with only 126 making it to our shores and many people think it is the closest reincarnation of the legendary 2.7 RS of the early ’70s.”

The car, which went on sale in the US in late 2011, has a starting price of $185,000.

A rare breed, indeed.

Courtesy of Tom Somerville

Photo: Tom Somerville

