SPOTTED: An Extremely Rare 1952 Ferrari 212 In California

In the early 1950s, Ferrari introduced the 212 Inter Cabriolet. It produced only 79, so actually laying eyes on one is a rare treat.



This light blue 212 was spotted in an underground parking lot of a Carmel, California hotel. It was posted to ExoticSpotter.com, which shared it with us.

Photo: www.ExoticSpotter.com

