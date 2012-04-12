SPOTTED: An Awesome Mystery Car Is Cruising Around Florida

Normally, our Photo of the Day consists of some supercar flare from Italy, Germany, or France. But this time, we have something totally different.



Reader Javier Pradilla sent in this photo that he snapped on the Florida Turnpike, and for the first time ever, we had a problem.

That problem? We had no idea what this is. We posed the question to the Twitterverse and one intrepid follower came back with the answer: Scorpion P6.

Even if it remained a mystery, the P6 would have remained one of the coolest cars we’ve seen all year.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Javier Pradilla

