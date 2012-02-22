SPOTTED: An American Ford GT Is Conquering The Streets Of Paris

In the 1960s, the Ford GT40 dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans like very few cars before. Now, the modern iteration of the GT40 has taken to the narrow streets of Paris to do the same.



And it conquers by default. Paris’ tiny roads mean that this 6.5-foot wide car will take up the majority of every street it is driven on; it forces people to get out of the way.

Our friend Chris Queitsch over at Carstalker saw the American icon rumbling through the city late last year.

We are sure that this car would be far more at home blasting down the Mulsanne Straight than circling the Arc de Triomphe.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] along with where you spotted it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Christopher Queitsch, Carstalker.com

Take a peek at the last Photo of the Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.