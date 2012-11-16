SPOTTED: A White 458 Italia Convertible In Miami

Twitter user @ifficiency sent us this photo he took of a Ferrari 458 Italia Spider in Miami.



Unveiled by Ferrari at the 2011 Frankfurt Auto Show, the Spider has a retractable hardtop roof. It goes from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.4 seconds, and has a top speed of 198 mph.

Sales of the 458 Spider began in the United States in January, for a cool $257,000.

Photo: ifficiency / Instagram

