SPOTTED: A Russian Billionaire's Incredible Megayacht

Earlier this year, we were sent pictures of a number of superyachts off the cost of St. Barts.



It seems that at least one in that group has now moved to the Mediterranean for the summer. Our good friend Alex spotted Andrey Melnichenko’s superyacht A leaving Monaco and heading towards St. Tropez.

The yacht looks a bit like a supervillain’s submarine that has surfaced. It is estimated that A cost Melnichenko around $300 million.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Alex

