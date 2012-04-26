SPOTTED: A Rare Ferrari Is Staking Out A Spot In Washington, DC

This week, we have seen two Ferraris with very different liveries.



Today, we have a very rare model that was seen by our good friend David Tulchinsky in good old Washington, DC. This particular model is a special edition of the gorgeous 550 Maranello.

Called the 550 Barchetta, this is the open top version of the Maranello. And it was truly an open top; Ferrari doesn’t recommend driving at speeds over 70 MPH with the top on the car. They fear it could come flying off.

In addition to being a bit impractical, the car is also very rare. There are only 448 of the cars in the entire world. This is indeed a very rare ride.

Photo: Courtesy David Tulchinsky

