SPOTTED: A Matte Black Ferrari Has Found A Home In Singapore

Whenever someone says the word Ferrari, an image of a sleek red sports car is typically what comes to mind.



However, this Ferrari Testarossa 512M that was found in Singapore by our friend Zal Dastur is quite a bit different.

The 512M was never a particularly pretty car, but we can’t help but think that the matte black colour of this one makes it look a bit like a stealth fighter and actually, quite cool.

As a bonus, eagle-eyed readers will notice a 997-generation Porsche 911 Turbo lurking in the background.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Zal Dastur

Check out the last Photo of the Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.