SPOTTED: A Man Who Really Needs A New Set Of Windshield Wipers

One part of car ownership is finding a way to maintain and keep it running on a budget. Sometimes, drivers are able to devise some pretty ingenious solutions to problems that are plaguing their rides.



Our good friend Alan Murphy Jr. from Pioneer Linens saw one person who had a solution that was a little less ingenious and a little more inconvenient.

Instead of replacing the windshield wipers on this Honda Del Sol, the driver is actually using a squeegee while driving to see the road ahead.

Even if the wiper motors are broken, this seems like a poor fix to his problem. Get over to Pep Boys!

Photo: Courtesy Alan Murphy Jr.

