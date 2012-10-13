SPOTTED: A Gold, Glittering Boxster In China

A Boxster S looks good on its own; it is a Porsche, after all. But one driver in China decided their ride needed a nice gold paint job, with plastic crystals on the side mirrors, door handles, and wheels.



The photo of this luxury ride, spotted in Beijing, was posted on Car News China, which shared it with us.

The question is: Does the paint job make the car better, or worse?

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

Photo: Car News China

