SPOTTED: A Ferrari 599 In Monaco Is Sporting A Very Unique Paint Job

Yesterday, we brought you photos of a Ferrari 512M that has been decked out in special matte black paint.



Today, our good friend Alex from Monaco brought us a Ferrari 599 with a very different sort of flare.

Instead of maintaining a regular Ferrari red, the owner of this particular car has applied a wrap with pictures of many varied supercars on it. It’s definitely a unique look.

If anyone knows the story behind this unique Ferrari, send us a note.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual car/plane/train/boat/industry person in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing?

If you answered yes to these questions, please send the picture to [email protected] with the subject line “Spotted.” Be sure to include where you saw it to be considered for our Photo of the Day.

Photo: Courtesy Alex

