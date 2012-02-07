SPOTTED: A Ferrari 458 Italia Can Spice Up Any Parking Garage

In many parking garages that we see, the rows are filled with Camrys, Buicks, and other boring rides.



But our friend Jason Pelletier was stopped in his tracks by this Ferrari 458 in a garage in Boca Raton, Florida.

We are loving the colour combo of this car. The dark roof and wheels along with the smoked tail lamps provide a great contrast to the white body.

The personalised Montana tags (GOOOO U) are either referring to the speed of the car or possibly a reference to a famous Adam Sandler line in Billy Madison.

Photo: Courtesy Jason Pelletier

