SPOTTED: A 2005 Corvette C6 In Manhattan Traffic

On the open road, the 2005 Corvette C6 can hit a top speed of 186 mph. This dark grey C6, spotted driving through midtown Manhattan, did not get to flash its 4.2 second 0 to 62 mph acceleration time, but it still looked good.
With a 6-liter V-8 engine under the hood and the removable roof panel in, the Corvette was a welcome sight among New York’s trucks and taxis on a rainy morning.
Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.
Photo: Alex Davies
Here’s another look as it crosses the intersection:
Photo: Alex Davies
