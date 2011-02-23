Someone Thinks Dick Fuld Is Supposed To Walk Around In A Constant State Of Depression

Dick Fuld was recently in a meeting with execs that involved a private equity transaction, according to Charlie Gasparino.



According to Gasparino, the news isn’t so much that Fuld private equity transaction, but the fact that Fuld wasn’t worried.

And, because he’s someone who is currently being investigated along with many others from Lehman’s management, he should be.

From Fox Business Network:

He has had at least one meeting with financial executives involving a private equity transaction, these people say, adding that Fuld appeared unconcerned about the multiple investigations into his actions during Lehman’s 2008 demise.

And the fact that Fuld was nonchalant was “bizarre,” in one man’s opinion.

“It was bizarre,” said one person with direct knowledge of the matter. “He acted as if he has nothing to worry about.”

To us what seems odd is the assumption that Dick Fuld is supposed to walk around in a constant state of depression. True, it looks like it’s hard to catch Fuld with a smile on his face. But the Lehman collapse was years ago, in 2008 and Fuld has given his testimony, so it’s not that crazy he’s not dwelling on it.

Gasparino has another take. He suspects that he was carefree because the SEC can’t find anything on him.

The SEC, sources say, is finding it difficult to gather proof that Fuld knowingly provided false statements during this time, or that he intended to deceive the public.

One person close to Fuld told FOX Business that he fears private litigation more than enforcement action over his role in Lehman’s bankruptcy.

This story may also be related to his good spirits: Dick Fuld thinks the Lehman Repo 105 Report is good news.

