SPOTTED: A Beastly Lamborghini Gallardo In Downtown Washington DC

Reader Elliot T. came across this orange Lamborghini on M Street in Washington, D.C.



The Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera was released in 2010. The lightest car in its range, it weighs only 2,954 pounds. Under the hood, it’s got a 5.2 liter V10 engine that pumps out 570 hp. Lamborghini gives the top speed as 202 mph, and an acceleration from 0 to 124 mph in 10.2 seconds.

And yes, those are 19-inch wheels with Pirelli tires.

UPDATE: As a reader noted via Twitter, a close look at the car shows that this is not in fact the LP 570-4, but seems to be a 2007 Superleggera.

Photo: Elliot Twaro

