SPOTTED: A Modern Sports Car With Old-School Style

The 2001 Morgan Aero 8 was the first car England’s Morgan Motor Company had produced in half a century, and it did not do a whole lot to update the vehicle’s look.



The two-door convertible may have an old-school vibe, but it’s powered by a modern V8 engine that makes it a formidable sports car.

The licence plate looks like it means to say “n’oubliez,” French for “don’t forget.”

This photo was posted on ExoticSpotter.com, which shared it with us.

Photo: www.ExoticSpotter.com

