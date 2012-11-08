SPOTTED: A Mystery Dubai Buyer Gets A $1.2 Million Pagani That's Not On Sale Yet

Deliveries of the $1.2 million Pagani Huayra, which AutoBlog called “the most lovingly built exotic on Earth,” are set to start in April 2013.



But Jesse J Ode, who owns the site Tech Circle dxb, spotted a Huayra being delivered to a resident of the Dubai tower next to his own. In an e-mail, Ode explained he did not want to reveal the new owner’s identity due to privacy laws.

Leaving us wondering: Who has enough pull to get one of the world’s most expensive cars before deliveries are scheduled to begin?

Photo: Jesse J Ode / Tech Circle dxb

