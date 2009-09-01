Google Pairs With SpotMixer For Self-Serve Video Ads

Rory Maher
  • SpotMixer and Google Pair to Offer Self-Serve Online Video Ads [ClickZ]
  • iPhone OS 3.0 Breaking Video Out [TUAW]
  • Wikipedia Plans To Use colour Codes To Highlight Untrustworthy Text [ReadWriteWeb]
  • iPhone Thieves Collared By Jobsian GPS [The Register]
  • Google CEO Eric Schmidt Interview [Tech Crunch]
  • CBSSports And Sports Ilustrated Strike Print, Digital Content Deal [PaidContent]
  • Fox Will Air Tweet-Peats of Fringe and Glee [VentureBeat]

