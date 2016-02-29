'Spotlight' just did something at the Oscars that hasn't been done in decades

“Spotlight” won best picture at the Academy Awards, upsetting the favourite “The Revenant.”

The movie, which looks at the Boston Globe’s investigation into the Catholic Church child-molestation scandal, had won only the best original screenplay award before taking the big prize Sunday night, something that hasn’t happened in decades.

The last time the best-picture winner only had one Oscar win before taking the top award was “The Greatest Show on Earth” in 1952.

The film was nominated for six Oscars, including best supporting actor for Mark Ruffalo and best director for Tom McCarthy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.