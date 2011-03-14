Spotlight On ETF Country Exposure Tool

With more than 1,100 ETPs now trading, investors and advisors have access to more asset classes and investment strategies than ever before. But it can also be challenging for advisors and investors to navigate through all the ETF options and identify those that meet their investment objectives–especially with new funds debuting on a regular basis.



ETF Database maintains a suite of free analytical resources designed to make the ETF world easier to access and understand; today, we profile a free tool that can be valuable for anyone seeking international equity exposure.

The ETF Country Lookup Tool is a free resource that allows investors to identify all U.S.-listed equity ETFs that maintain exposure to a particular country. There are two ways to utilise the tool: investors can either click on a country on our interactive world map or use a dropdown box to make a selection.

The resulting table will show all U.S.-listed equity ETFs that maintain material exposure to the selected country, beginning with those that maintain the highest allocation and also including funds that make smaller allocations to a particular economy (results exclude leveraged ETFs).

This tool quickly and accurately identifies ETFs that may be used to establish exposure to any one of more than 50 global economies accessible through ETFs.

Unlike the ETF screener, this tool also includes results that are not focused exclusively on a single country. For example, there is no “pure play” Greece ETF, but the country exposure tool will highlight the ETFs with significant exposure to the country, including SEA, BJK, and PWND. Someone seeking exposure to Kazakhstan could quickly determine that FRN allocates about 5% of its holdings to the country.

The country exposure tool is flexible, easy-to-use, and, best of all, free. See a demonstration of the tool in action below:

We’d love to hear your feedback, both on this tool and on any resources you’d like to see us develop in the future. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with any comments or ideas, and check out the complete list of free ETFdb tools for more screening and analytical capabilities.

Disclosure: No positions at time of writing.

