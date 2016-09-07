These were the top songs of the summer in the US, according to Spotify

Earlier this year, we talked about what songs had the potential to be the “song of the summer” in the US with both Spotify’s head of trends, Shannon Cook, and iHeartMedia’s Tom Poleman, who oversees programming for 850+ radio stations.

Both prominently mentioned Drake’s “One Dance” and Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” as strong contenders.

As summer draws to a close, with checked back in with Spotify to see which songs actually dominated the rooftops, barbecues, and beach days of the summer.

A surprise: Justin Timberlake didn’t have quite the staying power we might have thought, but Drake turned out to rule the summer. Timberlake’s songs slotted in at #5 on the global chart, but didn’t even make Spotify’s US one. Drake, on the other hand, took the top two spots on the US.

Here are Spotify’s lists for top songs of the summer:

Spotify’s global top songs of the summer:

Drake (feat. Wiz Kid, Kyla) – One Dance Calvin Harris (feat. Rihanna) – This Is What You Came For Sia – Cheap Thrills The Chainsmokers (feat. Daya) – Don’t Let Me Down Justin Timberlake – CAN’T STOP THE FEELING Drake (feat. Rihanna) – Too Good Desiigner – Panda Fifth Harmony (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) – Work From Home Mike Posner – I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix) Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better

Spotify’s US top songs of the summer :

Drake (feat. Wiz Kid, Kyla) – One Dance Drake (feat. Rihanna) – Too Good Rihanna – Needed Me Calvin Harris (feat. Rihanna) – This Is What You Came For Drake – Controlla Desiigner – Panda The Chainsmokers (feat. Daya) – Don’t Let Me Down Twenty One Pilots – Ride Sia – Cheap Thrills Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

